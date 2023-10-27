Kendrick Lamar re-records ‘Bad Blood’ verse for deluxe edition of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Kendrick Lamar has re-recorded his verse on Taylor Swift‘s song ‘Bad Blood’ for the deluxe edition of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘.

Swift took to her official Instagram account to share photos of her and Lamar from the original sessions back in 2013. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper came back to re-record his famous verse on the track for her re-recording of the album.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the ‘Bad Blood’ remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him,” Swift wrote.

She continued: “Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line “you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!”, I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record ‘Bad Blood’ so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the ‘Bad Blood’ Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the ‘1989’ Deluxe Edition.”

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘, was released today (October 27). In a five-star review of the album, NME shared that the album “feels more symbolic than her previous re-releases. Not only is it another step closer to having a full back catalogue of albums that she will own, but it’s also a celebration of the moment Swift really took ownership of her pop sound.”

It continued: “As we’re witnessing the biggest year of Swift’s career so far, the artist’s ability to reinvent herself while honouring her core blueprint is only becoming more impressive. By journeying into the past, it’s a reminder that the future of Taylor Swift may hold so much more that will continue to surprise us.”

In other news, Notts County FC recently denied all reports that Swift wants to buy the football club with a Swiftie-approved message.

The League Two club was fast to respond to a tabloid’s front page headline which read that the now billionaire was looking to purchase the “world’s oldest footy club”. The club’s official X/Twitter page shared a statement regarding the rumour. Signed off by the current owners, Alex and Chris Reedtz, the statement not only addressed the claims, it also included a few easter eggs in the form of Swift song titles.

Elsewhere, the pop singer fuelled more speculation that she will appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film after she was spotted with the film’s director this week.

Swift’s involvement in the upcoming film has neither been confirmed nor denied, but the pop megastar was recently spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets football game with Reynolds, Jackman and director Shawn Levy, sending speculation into overdrive.

This week, Swift was spotted walking around New York City with the film’s director Shawn Levy, fuelling speculation that she will make an appearance in the long-anticipated sequel.