Kendrick Lamar cruises with SiR on mellow new track ‘Hair Down’

It's only King Kenny's third official feature this year

Top Dawg Entertainment stars Kendrick Lamar and SiR have teamed up on a breezy new song, ‘Hair Down’.

Released yesterday (August 8), the track is the lead single off SiR’s forthcoming full-length, ‘Chasing Summer’, which arrives August 30. It’s a bop for the season: warm, heavy-lidded and sun-seeking, with the R&B artist putting on his slickest moves before K-Dot comes through with his rapid-fire verse. Check it out below.

The accompanying music video, directed by Jack Begert, is as much an ode to Los Angeles as it is a parody of the celeb-hunting tabloid press. In it, SiR cruises around with the windows down, gets into a spot of weed trouble, then appears in sensationalised, TMZ-style footage of the ‘scandal’.

When King Kenny’s verse kicks in, the scene shifts to nighttime, and the clip takes on a delirious mood, coiled in SiR’s drug-addled paranoia and marijuana smoke.

‘Hair Down’ is only Kendrick’s third official feature of 2019, after appearing on 2 Chainz’s ‘Rap or Go to the League’ and Beyoncé’s The Lion King soundtrack. He’s been keeping busy this year, though, inking a performing rights deal with BMI and welcoming his first child with fiancée Whitney Alford.

‘Chasing Summer’ will be SiR’s sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed ‘November’.

Not much has been spilled about the record, but the Inglewood musician said it will take after the success of ‘November’: “Everything that I was nervous about with my last project was the stuff that people kind of connected with the most,” he told Uproxx.