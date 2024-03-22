Kendrick Lamar takes aim at Drake and J. Cole on Metro Boomin’s ‘Like That’: “Fuck sneak dissin’, ‘First Person Shooter'”

Kendrick Lamar has dissed Drake and J. Cole while appearing on Future and Metro Boomin‘s new track ‘Like That’.

The track is featured on Metro Boomin’s latest joint album ‘We Don’t Trust You’. Lamar appears as an uncredited guest on the song and raps: “Fuck sneak dissin’ / ‘First Person Shooter’ / I hope they came with three switches”. The mention of ‘First Person Shooter’ is a direct call out to the J. Cole and Drake collab track from the latter’s 2023 album ‘For All The Dogs’.

In the song, Cole boasted: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league.” Lamar continued his diss aimed at the two rappers waxing: “Motherfuck the big three, n****, it’s just big me”, with the “big three” referring to the three rappers who are considered to be the greatest mainstream rappers of 2010’s hip-hop as dubbed by Cole.

Lamar then went on to hit back at Drake who had compared himself to Michael Jackson, with the ‘Humble’ rapper comparing his work and contributions to that of the late Prince. “Prince outlived Mike Jack’ N****, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary,” he raps at the end of his verse.

Drake and Lamar have been trading subliminal disses for nearly a decade, while Cole and the ‘Swimming Pools’ rapper have occasionally collaborated together, with rumours of a joint LP on the works for years.

In other news, Drake is currently wrapping up the last of the rescheduled dates for his ‘Its All A Blur’ tour. Visit here for any remaining tickets.

Elsewhere, Lamar recently soundtracked a new short film for Chanel titled ‘The Button’.