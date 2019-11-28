Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and Bad Bunny are set to headline the Bilbao BBK Live festival next year.

Joining the headliners over the July 9-11 weekend in Spain are Pet Shop Boys, Caribou, Four Tet, The Rapture, Yves Tumor, Kelly Lee Owens, slowthai, and more.

The news comes after Lamar was also announced also as a headliner at next year’s WOO HAH! Festival 2020. Meanwhile, speculation that the ‘HUMBLE’ rapper will make his debut at next year’s Glastonbury Festival has been mounting.

Elsewhere, Lamar recently joined his Top Dawg labelmate SiR on the song ‘Hair Down’ while The Killers announced their sixth album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, will arrive in Spring 2020 just in time for their biggest UK and Ireland tour to date.

Last month, The Killers teased the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’ by sharing a list of potential track names. Names such as ‘Blowback’, ‘Party People’, ‘When Dreams Run Dry’, ‘Dying Breed’, ‘Caution’ and ‘Man + Woman’ were all accompanied by large ticks – a possible indication that they will feature on the finished record. Other track titles featured on the list include ‘Spirit of Mystery’, ‘My God’, ‘Running Towards’, ‘Fire + Bone’, ‘Just Can’t Quit’ and ‘Mirage C’est La Vie’.

“We’ve been in Utah doing it,” Flowers told NME earlier this year about the new album. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

Bad Bunny performed ‘Cántalo,’ his collaboration with Ricky Martin and Residente, at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards (November 15).