Kendrick Lamar to headline Roskilde Festival 2021

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as a new headliner for Roskilde Festival 2021.

The Danish event, which will run from June 26-July 3 next year, has already confirmed the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke‘s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, The Strokes, FKA Twigs, Girl In Red, Kelly Lee Owens and more.

The announcement of a new headliner is giving fans hope that the festival – and 2021’s festival season as a whole – could potentially still go ahead despite ongoing coronavirus fears.

“We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful,” Roskilde’s head of programming Anders Wahrén said in a statement. “That’s why we’re revealing another act for next year’s festival.”

We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful. So, here's a big one! We're thrilled to announce that @kendricklamar will return to Roskilde Festival in 2021 (#rf50).https://t.co/NAMhkzOWgR pic.twitter.com/YbyBR6E37u — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) December 30, 2020

After cancelling their 2020 edition due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of Roskilde revealed in June that they are pressing forward with plans to host the festival in 2021.

In the absence of this year’s Roskilde, festival organisers asked fans to create their own festival at home on July 4 for charity.

Earlier this month, Primavera Sound festival hailed a successful trial event, investigating the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing.

The event, dubbed PRIMACOV, was organised by Primavera Sound alongside the Hospital Germans Trias in Barcelona and the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundations.

At the event on December 12, 1,042 fans attended a concert with local DJs at the 1,608 capacity Sala Apolo venue in Barcelona.

Rapid testing was employed before entry was granted, with every attendee needing to return a negative test, which was available within 15 minutes.