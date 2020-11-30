Ireland’s Longitude Festival has announced its 2021 line-up, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

The trio were set to headline the festival’s 2020 edition, before it was cancelled back in April due to coronavirus concerns.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

Joining the headliners at Longitude 2021, and returning after 2020 billings, include AJ Tracey, while Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more are also set to play the festival, which returns to Dublin’s Marlay Park on the weekend of July 2-4, 2021.

Advertisement

See the full Longitude 2021 line-up below.

⚡️🎧🎪 𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 ! ! ! 🎤🔥 Say HELLO to #LONGITUDE2021 returning July 2-4th 2021! 🎟 Tickets on sale 9am next Friday Dec 4th pic.twitter.com/h5JsMG84yR — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) November 27, 2020

The likes of Young Thug, Charli XCX, Rex Orange County, Clairo and Girl In Red are all currently missing from the 2021 line-up having been set for Longitude 2020. It’s not clear yet whether they will end up on the final line-up.

“Following the government’s advice to ban all licensed events over 5,000 capacity until August 31 2020, it is with a heavy heart that we must confirm that Longitude 2020 will no longer be taking place this summer,” the festival wrote in a statement back in April, cancelling their 2020 edition.

“While we are obviously devastated that Longitude won’t be going ahead, the health and safety of our fans and staff is paramount and we fully respect the government’s decision. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the frontline workers currently giving their all to keep us safe.”

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar is also set to headline Poland’s Open’er Festival on the same weekend as Longitude next July. The rapper, who is reported to be returning with a new album this year, was also supposed to be headlining Glastonbury 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

It’s not clear yet whether Kendrick Lamar will return to headline Glastonbury 2021.