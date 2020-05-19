Kendrick Lamar “will return soon”, says TDE label boss

Kendrick Lamar will return with new music “soon”, according to the boss of the rapper’s label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

Fans of the Compton rapper are hoping that Lamar will release the follow-up to his 2017 album ‘DAMN.’ this year, especially given the fact that he had been due to tour in the UK and Europe this summer.

Lamar had been set to headline Glastonbury Festival and London’s BST Hyde Park as part of a busy summer touring schedule, but those dates have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Despite this setback, it appears that Lamar is still readying his return to music by gearing up for a new music release in the near future. TDE boss Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith offered a minor update to the rapper’s expectant fans on Sunday (May 17) during an Instagram Live session.

Top Dawg promises Kendrick Lamar will return soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/wPrDw3fOmo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 18, 2020

“Stay patient,” he wrote in a comment during the stream. “King Kendrick will return soon.”

The last update from Lamar’s camp came back in March when he and his creative partner Dave Free introduced pgLang, an “at-service company” that is “not a record label, a movie studio, or a publishing house. This is something new.”

Last week, Lamar was a recipient of a thank-you note from U2 frontman Bono as part of the singer’s ’60 Songs That Saved My Life’ birthday playlist.