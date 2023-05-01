Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers Tour’ is now the highest-grossing rap tour of all time

Kendrick Lamar‘s 2022 ‘Big Steppers Tour’ has become the highest-grossing rap tour of all time.

The tour took the Compton rapper to arenas across the globe last year in support of his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’. It began last summer after he opened the new era by headlining Glastonbury Festival 2022 alongside Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

In a five-star review of Lamar’s gig in Paris last year, NME wrote: “[The] tour presents a creative vision that would boggle the minds of most mere mortals. It’s a stunning, moving display from a true great of modern rap.”

Now, the @touringdata Twitter account has shared new figures, revealing that the tour has now grossed $110.9million (£89.3m) across 73 shows with nearly a million tickets sold.

It now overtakes Drake and Migos‘ 2018 tour ‘Aubrey & the Three Migos’, which grossed $79m (£63m).

.@kendricklamar's "The Big Steppers" is the highest-grossing tour by a rapper as headlining act in history with $110.9 million from 929,000 tickets sold in 73 shows. — Touring Data (@touringdata) April 26, 2023

This summer, Kendrick will take the ‘Big Steppers Tour’ to festivals across Europe and the US.

In the US, he will headline August’s Outside Lands in San Francisco alongside Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey among others, then heading to Las Vegas for Life Is Beautiful the following month, where he will be joined at the top of the bill by The Killers and ODESZA.

Ahead of these events, he will headline Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee in June alongside Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger, and New York City’s Governors Ball.

In Europe, Lamar will play Denmark’s Roskilde, Lollapalooza Paris, Poland’s Open’er, the two-leg Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid and more.

Elsewhere, his lauded 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ recently surpassed Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer‘ as the top rated album of all time on community review site, Rate Your Music.