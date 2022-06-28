The crown of thorns worn by Kendrick Lamar during his headline set on Glastonbury‘s Pyramid Stage on Sunday (June 26) featured 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds.

The Compton rapper’s powerful show on the final night of the 2022 festival saw him take to the stage wearing a custom titanium and pavé diamond crown.

The headpiece was designed over the course of 10 months by Lamar along with his longtime creative collaborator Dave Free (of pgLang) and the jeweller Tiffany & Co., according to Vogue.

The crown featured 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totalling more than 137 carats, weighing in at around 200g. Four craftsmen put in 1,300 hours of work to handset the diamonds.

“The crown is a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens,” Free said of the creation.

“Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication at Tiffany & Co., added. “We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realising his vision for the crown.”

Lamar debuted the crown during a Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris on Thursday (June 23), where he performed an ode to the late Virgil Abloh.

Lamar concluded his Glastonbury set by chanting “Godspeed for women’s rights” in reference to the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.