Official images of Kendrick Lamar’s new Nike collaboration have arrived

The new images come after the TDE rapper pulled a 'post-and-delete' earlier in the week

Kendrick Lamar and Nike have teamed up once again to deliver a new shoe collaboration – see the first official images below.

The new images of Lamar’s upcoming Nike React Element 55 collaboration come after the TDE rapper pulled a ‘post-and-delete’ earlier in the week when he teased the new shoes on social media.

Now with clearer images, the overall design of the collaboration looks to be made up of a marble effect and doesn’t display any co-branding that would point to it being a K. Dot shoe, unlike the ‘DAMN.’ insignia that was incorporated into his previous Nike collabs in reference to his 2017 album of the same name.

Covered in an official colourway of Pure Platinum, Clear, Wolf Grey and Black, this Nike React Element 55 features a two-tone theme with a darker print water-like pattern gracing the inner medial section, while light grey is prominent on the outer lateral side. Also, the shoe’s usual branding and React foam cushioned sole tops off the design.

While no official word on a release date has come from Nike, TDE or the rapper himself, members of the sneaker community believes the shoes will drop on November 5.

Take a look at the images of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55 below:

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar has signed a new performing rights deal with BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc).

The US rapper, whose last full-length album ‘DAMN‘ was released in 2017, was previously signed to publishers Warner/Chappell Music. Now, he’s confirmed a long-term deal with the huge performing rights organisation – who also represent the likes of Rihanna and Post Malone.

In a statement to confirm the news, BMI said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our great working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment and its incredibly talented roster,” said Mike Steinberg, BMI’s EVP of Creative & Licensing.

“Kendrick’s gift for writing and performing such stunningly impactful music has solidified his stature among the world’s greatest artists and, without a doubt, as a major force in our industry for many years to come.”