Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang signs new artist Tanna Leone

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free have signed 23-year-old Los Angeles-based artist Tanna Leone to their pgLang record label.

Leone was announced as the latest addition to the pgLang roster in an Instagram video posted on March 9, where the artist introduces himself and answers questions including what drives him and what he’s most excited for.

The release of Leone’s double-single was then announced in an Instagram post that followed. ‘With The Villains’ and ‘Lucky’ are out now, along with an official music video for ‘With The Villains’.

Advertisement

The Neal Farmer-directed video for ‘With The Villains’ has an ominous feel to it, starting off as a black and white affair. It shows Leone moving from block chase to a VR strip show and then a tattoo parlour.

Watch the video below.

“When pgLang launched, I knew that’s where my home was,” Leone said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join my brothers on this journey of shaping the future of media and entertainment. As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as a human, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry.”

Lamar and Free launched pgLang in 2020, partnering with Baby Keem as their first artist. Free said the agency was focused on “cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships”.

Tanna Leone has joined Baby Keem as a supporting act on the second leg of his ‘Melodic Blue’ tour around North America.

Advertisement

In other news, Kendrick Lamar was confirmed as one of the final two headliners for this year’s Glastonbury.

He joins Paul McCartney and previously announced headliner Billie Eilish. It will be Glastonbury’s first edition since 2019, with both the 2020 (due to be headlined by McCartney, Lamar and Taylor Swift) and 2021 festivals both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.