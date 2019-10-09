“It’s gonna be really cool” – Kenny G on how he (probably) made it onto Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’

Saxophone star previously performed at the rapper and Kim Kardashian's house on Valentine's Day

Kenny G has spoken out about a track he recorded with Kanye West which he hopes will make it on to the rapper’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’.

The saxophone star said the collaboration came about after he performed in West and Kim Kardashian’s house earlier this year to mark Valentine’s Day.

He told GQ: “That was the day that I met Kanye. And he just could not have been nicer. It was super fun. And it was a great vibe doing that performance in their house. After that, he asked me if I want to come over to see his studio. So I said, ‘Cool’. So I went with him. And he started playing me some tracks. And as he was playing the tracks, I did not hesitate to say what I thought about the tracks. And I suggested on a particular track, ‘You know, I think if my saxophone was on there it would sound really good’. And he said, ‘Cool’. And he pulled out the microphone, and I started playing on it.”

G added: “I wanted to put what I felt would be my best stuff on it, so I asked if I could take the track to my studio and just work on it in my little laboratory where I do all my stuff with my particular EQ and reverb and sounds that I like. And he said, ‘Fine’. So I took the track home, and I played a bunch of stuff on it and gave it back to him. And then basically, he’s got that and from there I think he’s using what works in his mind for his arrangements. So I’m sure it’s gonna be really cool.”

It is unclear whether the track will make it on to West’s new album but G said it has already surfaced online.

“Basically, I’ve heard little snippets from people that put it out online. But I haven’t heard the final song. I’m sure it’s cool. What I heard from the little snippets people posted online sounded good,” he said.

According to fans who attended the ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ in Detroit on the album’s intended release date last month, the record will feature Kenny G.

Meanwhile, Young Thug recently asked West if his verse will still feature on his upcoming album.

The new record was meant to be released on September 27 but did not arrive. West’s wife Kim Kardashian West then said it would be released on September 29, however that day passed without an album too.