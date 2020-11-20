KennyHoopla and Travis Barker have collaborated on a new track called ‘ESTELLA//’.

The punchy pop-punk song, featuring Barker as ever behind the kit, clocks in at under two minutes.

KennyHoopla, whose real name is Kenneth La’ron, released his EP ‘how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

The new song is Barker’s latest collaboration in a busy 2020 for the Blink-182 drummer. Back in August, he teamed up with regular collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on new song ‘Concert For Aliens’, going on to perform with Kelly and rapper Blackbear for a performance at the MTV VMAs.

He also joined Machine Gun Kelly for two livestreamed shows at famed Los Angeles venue the Roxy in October, having served as executive producer on Kelly’s recent album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

NME interviewed KennyHoopla back in April. The Wisconsin-based artist said of ‘how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?’: “I wanted to make an introduction to myself. I’m sure I’m all over the place and people won’t understand it for a long time, but it’s an introduction to my world. It makes me able to manoeuvre like that in the future. I wanted to set that foreground.

“Sorry, I might sound dumb but I’m trying to capture the feeling of being in love for the first time. It’s a nostalgia in itself. It’s not necessarily me trying to go back, but instead making a new [nostalgia], which is living in the moment. I’m not trying to redefine a genre or a sound – I’m trying to redefine myself through the music. And that’s what creates nostalgia, having a new story and a new mind.”