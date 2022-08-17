KennyHoopla cancels autumn tour “to focus on myself and my mental health”

KennyHoopla has cancelled his forthcoming North American tour, with the artist saying that he needs to “take the time to focus on myself and my mental health”.

The US artist had been due to embark on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in September, with dates running until October. Support had been set to come from Nothing,Nowhere and Groupthink.

Last week KennyHoopla confirmed that he was cancelling the tour, saying that “it breaks my heart to have to do this” and offering his fans “my most sincere apology”.

“I need to take this time to focus on myself and my mental health,” he continued. “I will be back soon – a stronger human and artist for myself and all of you. Shoutout to NN and Groupthink, make sure you see them live when you can.

“Refunds will be available for everyone who has bought a ticket. I love you all so much and I am forever grateful for the love and support you give me. I wouldn’t be here without it. Once again, I apologise.”

love you kenny. we all understand. everyone go send some positivity his way. https://t.co/SiIACdesII — n,n. (@nothingnowhere) August 11, 2022

Nothing,Nowhere subsequently shared their support for KennyHoopla, writing: “We all understand. Everyone go send some positivity his way.”

mental health comes first

my friend kenny needs to take some time off to heal.

as a result of kenny cancelling tour, i unfortunately have to cancel the headlining filler dates that were booked around that run.

refunds available at point of purchase.

go send my friend some love. — n,n. (@nothingnowhere) August 15, 2022

For help and advice on mental health: