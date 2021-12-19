KennyHoopla reschedules and upgrades UK leg of ‘Survivors Guilt’ tour, adds extra London date

KennyHoopla has rescheduled the UK leg of his ‘Survivors Guilt’ tour, upgraded venues and added an extra London date.

All dates on the soloist’s UK tour have been moved to next summer, with stops in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol, Leeds and Manchester all being upgraded to larger venues due to demand.

A third successive night has also been added at London’s The Underworld on June 8, 2022.

The pop-punk artist is touring in support of his 2021 release ‘Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape‘, which was produced by Travis Barker, and will also play North American dates in the spring.

KennyHoopla’s 2022 UK tour dates:

JUNE

Thursday 02 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy2 Birmingham

Monday 06 – LONDON Underworld

Tuesday 07 – LONDON Underworld

Wednesday 08 – LONDON Underworld

JULY

Tuesday 05 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

Wednesday 06 – BRISTOL Thekla

Monday 11 – LEEDS Key Club

Tuesday 12 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy 2

You can find tickets for his upcoming shows here.

Last month Kenny was added to next year’s Slam Dunk Festival line-up with Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Deaf Havana, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and more.

They will join previously announced acts The Used, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk and Meet Me @ The Altar. The North edition of the event, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will take place on June 3, 2022, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place a day later on June 4.

For more information and to buy tickets for Slam Dunk Festival, visit the festival’s official website. The dual event returned in September after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.