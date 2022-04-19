Kep1er, P1Harmony and more join the line-up of HallyuPopFest London 2022

K-pop groups Kep1er, P1Harmony and more have been added to the line-up for the 2022 edition of K-pop festival HallyuPopFest, to be held in London this July.

HallyuPopFest has unveiled another six artists set to perform at its London concerts later this year. The upcoming instalment of the K-pop festival, which had previously been held in Singapore in 2018 and 2019, is set to take place on July 9 and 10 at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Among the newly announced acts are P1Harmony and Sam Kim, who will be joining previously announced artists Hwasa, ASTRO, EVERGLOW and ONEUS for the July 9 show. Meanwhile, Kep1er, CIX, Weeekly and Paul Kim will be performing at the second night on July 10, in addition to boybands SF9 and CRAVITY.

According to organisers of the concert, an additional two “main headliners” have yet to be revealed, with further details expected in the coming weeks.

Aside from the three-hour headline concerts taking place each evening, HallyuPopFest will also include a red carpet event as well as several chances to engage with the performing artists. The festival will also feature a HallyuTown “marketplace” as its centrepiece, where the public will be able to experience Korean food and culture, as well as take part in activities.

The inaugural HallyuPopFest was held in 2018 in Singapore, and returned to the island-state the following year for its second instalment. Musicians who have performed as part of the HallyuPopFest line-up in previous years include Wanna One, Apink, AOA, Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon, NCT 127, NU’EST, (G)I-DLE, MONSTA X and more.