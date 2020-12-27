Kero Kero Bonito have made their cover of Late Of The Pier‘s ‘Heartbeat’ available to download for free – listen below.

The song originally appeared on the Castle Donington band’s 2008 debut album ‘Fantasy Black Channel’, before KKB covered it for a Stereogum compilation earlier this year.

The band shared their high-octane rendition with the public on Christmas Day – watch below, and download the track here.

Advertisement

The band’s singer, Sarah Midori Perry, also posted on Twitter yesterday (December 26) to suggest she may have seen a UFO.

“The other day I saw this weird white dot in the sky,” she began. “It was behind the clouds, so it couldn’t have been a drone, but it wasn’t a plane. And then it quickly shot off behind this big cloud behind this other cloud, and then disappeared.

“It happened so quick, I was like: did I see a UFO?” Watch the clip of Perry recounting the supernatural experience below.

Earlier this month (December 18), Kero Kero Bonito took part in a Hot Chip livestream event alongside virtual DJ sets from Jarvis Cocker, Superorganism, Dillon Francis and more.

Advertisement

‘Hot Chip & Friends’ was a ticketed livestream raised funds for Crisis UK, the national charity for homeless people, and featured back to back DJ sets right through to morning.