News Music News

Kero Kero Bonito share cover of Late Of The Pier’s ‘Heartbeat’ – listen

From the dance-punk band's 2008 debut album 'Fantasy Black Channel'

By Matthew Neale
Kero Kero Bonito

Kero Kero Bonito have made their cover of Late Of The Pier‘s ‘Heartbeat’ available to download for free – listen below.

The song originally appeared on the Castle Donington band’s 2008 debut album ‘Fantasy Black Channel’, before KKB covered it for a Stereogum compilation earlier this year.

The band shared their high-octane rendition with the public on Christmas Day – watch below, and download the track here.

Advertisement

The band’s singer, Sarah Midori Perry, also posted on Twitter yesterday (December 26) to suggest she may have seen a UFO.

“The other day I saw this weird white dot in the sky,” she began. “It was behind the clouds, so it couldn’t have been a drone, but it wasn’t a plane. And then it quickly shot off behind this big cloud behind this other cloud, and then disappeared.

“It happened so quick, I was like: did I see a UFO?” Watch the clip of Perry recounting the supernatural experience below.

Earlier this month (December 18), Kero Kero Bonito took part in a Hot Chip livestream event alongside virtual DJ sets from Jarvis CockerSuperorganism, Dillon Francis and more.

Advertisement

‘Hot Chip & Friends’ was a ticketed livestream raised funds for Crisis UK, the national charity for homeless people, and featured back to back DJ sets right through to morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement