Kerry King confirms drummer for his post-Slayer project

Kerry King has announced his drummer for his forthcoming post-Slayer project.

The guitarist has announced his new band is almost ready to launch, teaming up again with Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph for the new venture.

“You know me, so you know what it’s going to sound like,” he told Metal Hammer in a new interview discussing the project. “I played this new song for a buddy, and I said to him, ‘If there’s anything I’ve written in the last few years that sounds like Slayer, it’s this.’

“And he said, ‘That sounds like you could have pulled it off of any Slayer record.’”

King went on to say he had delayed launching the project due to the pandemic, initially planning on launching in early 2020. “But that thing called the pandemic fucked everything up for everyone.

“You know, I waited on that, because it had to run its course. I didn’t want to be the guinea pig, I didn’t want to learn how to tour again. I already did my dues; I don’t want to have to prove myself again.”

He added: “Have I been dragging my feet? Yeah, because I wanted this [pandemic] shit to get sorted. I won’t be dragging my feet much longer.”

King teased his new venture towards the end of last year, saying “it will be fucking good”.

Back in December of 2019, Slayer played the final show of their farewell tour, marking the end of the band.

The metal titans had been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates as part of a series of farewell gigs. The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – took place across the United States at the end of 2019.