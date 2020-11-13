Kesha announces supernatural podcast ‘Kesha And The Creepies’

Kesha is set to launch a new podcast about “supernatural experiences”, titled Kesha And The Creepies.

The pop star will release the first episode of the new series next Friday (November 20) via iHeartMedia’s podcast network.

Kesha will be joined on the first installment by special guest Alice Cooper, while the whole season will see her talk to a variety of guests about “their supernatural experiences, the occult, unexplained mysteries, urban legends, psychedelic art, spirituality, astrology, and much more”.

Advertisement

Trippie Redd, comedian Whitney Cummings, Hollywood Medium’s Tyler Henry and more are also set to appear in future episodes. In a trailer, Kesha promised to bring fans into “my twisted universe” and share “little known stories from legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper” and more.

Watch the trailer for the podcast below now.

“I’m existentially pleased and molecularly stoked to be premiering my new podcast Kesha and the Creepies,” Kesha told Entertainment Weekly. “I have had so many experiences in this incarnation that I just can’t ignore or explain, and I’ve always been fascinated by supernatural subjects, the unexplainable, and people exploring alternative thought and lifestyles.

“With my podcast, it’s my excuse to shoot the shit with the people I’m most fascinated with and dive deep into their brains and hear about all things creepy. The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic, so let’s talk about it.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kesha teamed up with Wrabel for the single ‘When I Was Young’ earlier this year. The track is set to feature on Wrabel’s second album which, at the time of ‘When I Was Young’’s release, was reported to be due out later this year.