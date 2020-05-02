Kesha has cancelled her 2020 ‘High Road’ tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the star has confirmed.

The run of dates was due to begin in Texas on April 23 and continue until June 5, when it would conclude in Windsor, Ontario.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (May 1), Kesha updated fans on the fate of the tour, saying she was “unable to move forward with rescheduling” the shows “due to health and safety concerns”.

“This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority,” she wrote. “Because of the current situation, doing this tour in 2020 is no longer feasible. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate and express ourselves together in spirit and online. I will do my best to bring you all as much art and music as I can, as we get through this all together.”

The musician confirmed fans would be able to get refunds from their point of purchase. “I truly can’t wait to get back on the road again and play songs from ‘High Road’ for you,” she added.

“Thank you for being here, and for your understanding. Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021. I’m going to boogie with you SO hard next year. Stay well and stay strong, wishing all of you health!”

Last month (April 17), Kesha released a new song called ‘Home Alone’. The star dedicated the track to “to all of you sexy people hanging at home… alone” and to the “one and only” Macaulay Culkin, who starred in the film of the same name as a child actor.