Kesha has released a new song about Nicolas Cage

Kesha has shared a new song about Nicolas Cage, after the pair forged a firm friendship earlier this year.

The singer – who attended the premiere of Cage’s film Color Out Of Space so she could meet him – references a wide selection of the cult actor’s most popular films in the new one minute offering.

“I’m on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/ Request my presence here’s the number call my agent,” she sings on the new track, which was posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Bitch, I’m a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/ I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/ You think I’m extra? I’m on some Nicolas Cage shit.”

The video also cuts between shots of the singer covered in glitter and various clips from assorted Nicolas Cage movies. A recurring sample of Cage’s voice saying “Good call, baby doll!” from Kick-Ass also features in the video.

Speaking after the pair hung out in January this year, Cage told USA Today that “Kesha is a great lady, and we had a lot of fun.”

Kesha released her fourth album ‘High Road‘ in January, with NME claiming that the “turbo-charged record veers across multiple lanes.”

Advertisement

“The rootsier material is often fantastic, which shows up the goofier stuff even more. Kesha has balanced tender country songs with blinging pop throughout her career, but you may wish for ‘High Road’ to stick to one lane,” our review stated.