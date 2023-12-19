Kesha is now finally free from Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe record label

Kesha is finally free from Dr. Luke’s record label Kemosabe following a long-running legal battle with the producer.

Back in June, the pair reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit just one month before the case was due to go to trial. It came after Kesha released her fifth album ‘Gag Order’ – her contractually obligated final LP for Kemosabe – in May.

Kesha initially sued Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming he had sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her. He denied the allegations and countersued the artist, claiming she had breached the recording contract they had with one another and made up rape allegations in an attempt to get out of the deal.

Kesha maintained her original claims against Dr. Luke.

Yesterday (December 18), it was reported that she has departed Kemosabe as well as RCA Records and Vector Management.

According to Variety, a source said Kesha’s deal with Kemosabe – which is distributed by RCA – officially ended last week. It is said that the singer-songwriter “amicably” left her management company too.

Representatives for the artist, Kemosabe, RCA and Vector either declined or did not immediately respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Kesha has since seemingly confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories feed, writing: “Thanks for holding me like a drunk best friend through the last 10 years animals.”

After settling the dispute this summer, Kesha and Dr. Luke agreed to release a joint statement online. Kesha wrote: “Only God knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened.

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke said: “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.”

He added: “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Other details of the settlement were not disclosed at the time.

Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation in 2014, in part claiming she had defamed him by telling Lady Gaga he had raped Katy Perry. Perry denied the claim during a deposition, while Dr. Luke has also denied the claim. Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter ruled in the producer’s favour in 2020.

Dr. Luke would be considered a “public figure” in the case which would reverse a previous ruling made in 2021 that claimed the producer would be considered a private figure because he was not a household name.

This would have meant that his lawyers would have to prove that Kesha acted with “actual malice” when she made her public statements about Dr. Luke.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Kesha explained how making ‘Gag Order’ had “allowed [her] to fall back in love with music”, adding that “it’s absolutely more vital than it ever has been for me”. She was unable to comment on her legal dispute with Dr. Luke.

In other news, Kesha recently removed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ name from her live performances of ‘TiK ToK’ after the rapper was accused of rape and sexual abuse in a lawsuit.