Kesha releases new song ‘Raising Hell’ and shares details of new album

Featured guests include Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds

Kesha has shared details of her upcoming new album and has released new track ‘Raising Hell’ – listen to it below.

The announcement comes after the ‘Praying’ singer revealed last month that new music was on the way. Sharing the news via Twitter, she wrote: “”ANIMALS!!!! yall deserve to know first…..New Music Is Coming VERY Soon!!!! So excited! Spoiler alert – I Got My Balls Back.”

Kesha’s new album is titled ‘High Road’. It’s her fourth studio album and is set to be released on January 10, 2020. It follows her Grammy-nominated album ‘Rainbow’ and features guest artists Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and fun. singer Nate Ruess.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kesha discussed the difference between her new album and ‘Rainbow’. “I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me — and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record,” she said.

“On the last record, I feel like I had to address some very serious things, and now this time around I have reclaimed my love of life,” she continued. “To quote one of my favourite songs of all-time I’ve decided to ‘fight for my right to party!’ On my own terms. I won’t be defined by my past, but I will learn from it. I am so happy, and I hope that happiness is infectious.”

Also sharing the album’s first single, ‘Raising Hell’, you can watch the video below:

‘High Road’ track list:

01. ‘Tonight’

02. ‘My Own Dance’

03. ‘Raising Hell’ (feat. Big Freedia)

04. ‘High Road’

05. ‘Shadow’

06. ‘Honey’

07. ‘Cowboy Blues’

08. ‘Resentment’ (feat. Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson)

09. ‘Little Bit of Love’

10. ‘Birthday Suit’

11. ‘Kinky’ (feat. Ke$ha)

12. ‘The Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)’

13. ‘BFF’ (feat. Wrabel)

14. ‘Father Daughter Dance’

15. ‘Chasing Thunder’

Kesha also dropped a teaser video for ‘High Road’

Earlier this year (June 4), Kesha posted a new song, ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’, in which she tackled equality, the gender pay gap, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. It followed last year’s ‘Here Comes The Change’, taken from the soundtrack to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On The Basis Of Sex.

In 2017, Kesha released ‘Rainbow’, her first album for five years following her legal dispute with Dr. Luke.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The cathartic nature of the album is clearest on the emotive piano and string-laden ballad ‘Praying’, a forceful Lady-Gaga-worthy offering of defiance, as she hollers ‘Cos you brought the flames and you put me through hell / I had to learn how to fight for myself’.”