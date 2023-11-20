Kesha removes Diddy from ‘TiK ToK’ lyrics onstage following rape lawsuit

Pop singer Kesha has dropped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs‘ name from her live performances of ‘TiK ToK’ after the rapper was accused of rape and sexual abuse in a lawsuit last week.

While performing recently, Kesha swapped out the original “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” lyric in ‘TiK ToK’ to “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me” – see footage of the lyric-swap below.

Kesha replaced the “P. Diddy” lyric during her performance of “Tik Tok” at her concert. https://t.co/hy0a1SIYag — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2023

The lyric change comes after R&B singer Cassie – full name Cassandra Ventura – accused Combs of rape, sexual abuse, physical abuse and mental abuse in a lawsuit filed last Thursday (November 16). Ventura and Combs were in a romantic relationship between 2007 (when she was 21 years old) and 2018.

When the lawsuit was filed in federal court, Combs denied all allegations via a statement issued through his lawyer, Ben Brafman: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

In response, Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor revealed at the time that Combs had previously offered Ventura “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit”, but that Ventura “rejected his efforts”.

The following day, it was announced that Combs and Ventura had settled their lawsuit to their “mutual satisfaction” in a release sent by Wigdor. In a statement issued on Friday, Cassie said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Kesha in 2014 filed her own sexual abuse lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke. The producer denied the claims and countersued the artist that same year, claiming she had breached the recording contract they had with one another and made up rape allegations in an attempt to get out of the deal.

After years of legal battles between the two, Kesha and Dr. Luke reached a settlement in the defamation lawsuit earlier this year, just a month before the case was set to go on trial.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.