Kesha teases fans she will be sharing new music “very soon”

Kesha has revealed that she will be sharing some new music with fans “very soon” in a new post on Twitter.

Earlier this year (June 4), the singer posted a new song, ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’, in which she tackled equality, the gender pay gap, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. It followed last year’s ‘Here Comes The Change’, taken from the soundtrack to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On The Basis Of Sex.

Revealing that new music was on the way, Kesha wrote: “”ANIMALS!!!! yall deserve to know first…..New Music Is Coming VERY Soon!!!! So excited! Spoiler alert – I Got My Balls Back.”

In 2017, Kesha released ‘Rainbow’, her first album for five years following her legal dispute with Dr. Luke.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The cathartic nature of the album is clearest on the emotive piano and string-laden ballad ‘Praying’, a forceful Lady-Gaga-worthy offering of defiance, as she hollers ‘Cos you brought the flames and you put me through hell / I had to learn how to fight for myself’.”

Last year, she contributed to the ‘Universal Love’ EP, which saw artists putting new spins on classic love songs, flipping the original personal pronouns around and swapping genders to highlight love between people of all sexualities.

Kesha gave her own take on ‘I Need A Man To Love’ by Big Brother And The Holding Company with Janis Joplin, renaming it ‘I Need A Woman To Love’.

In a video for the track, the pop star officiated the same-sex wedding of a real-life couple. Shot in Las Vegas by her brother Lagan Sebert, the visual was interspersed with interviews featuring both Kesha and the married couple.