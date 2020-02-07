Kesha‘s legal team have announced their plans to fight today’s legal ruling that she defamed music producer Dr Luke.

Earlier today (February 7), a judge at New York’s Supreme Court ruled that Kesha defamed Dr Luke, after she sent a text to Lady Gaga claiming that he raped Katy Perry.

The 32-year-old singer was ordered to pay the producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, $374,000 in late royalty fees.

In response, Kesha’s legal team has announced that they plan to fight the ruling, according to Variety.

“Judge Schecter issued rulings today on motions for summary judgment in the Dr. Luke litigation,” the singer’s lawyers said in a statement. “We disagree with the Court’s rulings. We plan to immediately appeal.”

The news marks the latest development in their ongoing legal feud, which began when Kesha initially sued Gottwald in 2014 and claimed he had sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her.

Gottwald then subsequently filed his own suit against the singer in 2017, alleging that she had breached their contract and made up false rape allegations in an effort to get out of the deal.

Kesha also accused Gottwald of sexually assaulting both her and Katy Perry, an allegation which Perry subsequently denied in a deposition.

In her ruling, New York Judge Jennifer G. Schecter said that Perry’s testimony, and a lack of evidence led to the conclusion that Kesha had defamed Dr Luke.

Judge Schechter said: “Perry unequivocally testified that Gottwald did not [rape her]. In response, Kesha has not raised a triable issue. There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry, or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony is unrefuted, must not be believed.”

But Schecter stressed that the ruling did not provide a definitive answer to whether Gottwald had sexually assaulted Kesha, which will be determined by a jury in a separate trial.