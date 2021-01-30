Kesha teams up with Sam Feldt for powerful new song ‘Stronger’

Kesha has teamed up with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt for a powerful new song called ‘Stronger’ – watch the video below.

As the title suggests, the new track is about finding inner strength and being both resilient and patient in the face of adversity.

“You gotta take it day-by-day/ Keep moving forward, no matter what they say/ And when the thieves try to steal your faith/ Keep pushin’ through ’em ’cause there ain’t no other way/ If you wanna get stronger,” Kesha sings over Feldt’s pulsating sonics and heavy drum kicks.

Accompanied by a boxing-themed video directed by Andrew Donoho, Kesha can be seen facing off with herself in fight to the death as Feldt, who takes on the role of judge and announcer, watches on.

Watch the video for ‘Stronger’ below:

Feldt said in a statement:”Back in the days I listened to all Kesha’s track [sic], so when she approached me with the idea for the track Stronger I was very excited.

“The message Kesha sends with the track is really inspiring and super relevant in these turbulent times. That’s why I knew I had to be part of this message. I started on the production right away and tried to create the right balance between the emotional but so inspiring message and the uplifting and hopeful beat.”

Meanwhile, Fiona Apple has revealed that she thought about boycotting the Grammys over Dr. Luke being nominated at next year’s ceremony.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Guardian, Apple discussed the Recording Academy’s decision to nominate the producer (under the pseudonym Tyson Trax) despite Kesha’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her.