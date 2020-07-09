GAMING  

Kesha teams up with Wrabel for reflective new single ‘Since I Was Young’

Wrabel says Kesha has "changed my life and changed the way I want to create"

By Patrick Clarke
Kesha and Wrabel
Kesha and Wrabel CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Frequent collaborators Kesha and Wrabel have released a new single titled ‘When I Was Young’.

The track hears Wrabel chronicle his personal journey of self-discovery as Kesha provides backing vocals. It’s the second taste of the artist’s debut LP due later this year, following the ballad ‘Hurts Like Hell’.

Wrabel described Kesha as “like a sister to me […] She’s changed my life and changed the way I want to create and showed me what it means to be an artist and what it means to celebrate life, for all of its ups and downs and all-arounds.”

He continued: “This song was basically just a conversation on that. It’s rare to get to work with someone that’s seen you as so many things and in so many phases. From drunk and sad to sober and still sad, to sober and in-love and happy.”

The two musicians are long-time friends and frequent collaborators. Wrabel worked on multiple tracks on Kesha’s last two albums: 2017’s ‘Rainbow‘ and this year’s ‘High Road‘, released in January.

Last month Kesha shared a new cover of T-Rex classic ‘Children Of The Revolution’ from a forthcoming compilation album in tribute to the late Marc Bolan. So far Nick Cave has shared a cover of ‘Cosmic Dancer’ and Devendra Banhart has taken on ‘Scenescof’.

Also set to appear on the album are Elton JohnU2Joan Jett, Marc Almond, and others.

