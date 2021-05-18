Kevin Abstract confirms more Brockhampton singles will arrive this summer

Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract has confirmed more singles from the band will be released later this year.

Responding to a fan asking whether Brockhampton were planning on releasing singles during the summer, Abstract confirmed they will, adding that “some of the guys are gonna put out solo singles too”.

Prior to the release of ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ last month, Abstract had said Brockhampton would be releasing their final two albums in 2021.

Abstract had previously said he would be releasing a new solo album this year. His previous solo full-length release was ‘Arizona Baby’ in 2019. The artist hasn’t revealed any further about his solo album.

NME gave ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ a three-star review upon its release, describing it as “a record defined by the collective’s emotional heaviness”.

“While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together.”

The band are planning to tour the album through the UK in January and February, after their dates were postponed twice.