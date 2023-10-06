Kevin Abstract returns with ominous rock song ‘Blanket’

Kevin Abstract has dropped his new rock-inspired track ‘Blanket’ along with a dystopian music video.

The song is his first solo single since his 2019 album ‘Arizona Baby’ and sees the Texan do a complete 180 away from the rap music he is known for. On Wednesday (October 4), the 27-year-old dropped the music video for the sinister track, which Abstract co-directed with Cole Bat.

The video follows Abstract, his imaginary friends (who are furry human-size characters) and a creepy-looking doll they all treat like a baby. The plot follows them watching the news, warning them that there are “apocalyptic meteors [going] to plummet earth” and that someone called Lucky Edwards is responsible.

Last week, the ‘Yellow’ rapper previewed his new sound at his first show in six years. Abstract only performed new, unreleased songs at the event, all veering towards the rock-oriented style of ‘Blanket’.

Abstract is known for being a member of the beloved collective Brockhampton. The self-proclaimed boyband announced their “indefinite hiatus” in January last year.

Last year, Brockhampton dropped their final albums ‘The Family’ and ‘TM’ – the latter arriving with no warning. The former was awarded four stars by NME, who hailed it as”Abstract’s moment to write the final Brockhampton chapter, and it’s heavy on the confessions… This really does feel like the end of the Brockhampton story.”

In 2022, Abstract also collaborated with Easy Life on their track ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ before joining the band on stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.