Kevin Abstract says kicking Ameer Vann out of Brockhampton “fully fucked me up”

Kevin Abstract has spoken about the effect kicking Ameer Vann out of Brockhampton had on him, saying it “fully fucked me up”.

Vann was a founding member of the band but was removed from their line-up in May 2018 after he was accused of sexual abuse.

The rapper has always denied the allegations and addressed them in a tweet at the time, saying: “Although my behaviour has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

Abstract recently sat down with producer Rick Rubin for an interview for GQ. When Rubin asked him about traumatic events in his life, he replied: “The most recent one that has really stuck with me was kicking our friend out of the group.

“That fully fucked me up cos it’s someone I’ve known since I was 14 – almost a decade – and just fully cutting someone off in front of people, the audience, it’s a wild thing and something you think about every single day.”

Asked if he had seen Vann since, Abstract said he had run into him somewhere and had a quick interaction, which he described as “heartbreaking in a way”. He added that he didn’t regret the group’s decision to part ways with Vann, but wished they’d had “more time to talk”.

“I wish that I didn’t make the decision so quickly, even if we made the exact same decision. I wish there was a little more time to talk.”

Discussing the effect Vann’s departure had had on him, Abstract said he was having an “identity crisis”. “It’s made me more insecure as a leader, as an artist, question what I’m capable of creatively,” he explained. “I’m not saying it’s gonna stay like that forever – I’m just recognising it.”

The Brockhampton leader released his solo album ‘ARIZONA BABY’ last April, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story’.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf is making a film about Abstract’s life. The script for Minor Modifications was published on screenwriting website The Black List earlier this year.