Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser announce joint US tour: “Let’s dance, laugh, cry and sing!”

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser have shared covers of each other’s songs and announced a joint US tour.

The indie artists took to their respective Instagram accounts earlier this week to post each other’s renditions of their tracks. You can watch both covers below.

Morby gave The Walkmen frontman’s 2016 song ‘A 1000 Times’ an acoustic spin from the comfort of his bed, while Leithauser took on ‘Come To Me Now’ from Morby’s 2017 album ‘City Music’.

“This is the first song of Kevin’s I’d ever heard – I originally discovered it because it was produced by our mutual friend the late, great Richard Swift, and I’ve always really liked it, and I wanted to do it proper justice,” Leithauser wrote as a message in his video.

After fans speculated over what the mutual appreciation of each other’s work could mean, it later transpired that Morby and Leithauser will embark on a US co-headline tour this October/November.

Kicking off at The National in Richmond, Virginia on October 14, the ‘Fall Mixer’ stint will also see the pair make stop-offs in Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and other cities.

You can see the full list of dates below and find ticket details here.

According to Leithauser, each night of the tour “will be its own party” and serve as “a social occasion as much as a rock n roll show”. The two musicians will share a band at the gigs, where they will perform “new songs, old songs, other people’s songs”.

Kevin Morby recently shared ‘Dumcane’, an outtake from his 2016 album ‘Singing Saw’ to mark its fifth anniversary.