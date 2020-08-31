Kevin Parker buys studio where Tame Impala recorded ‘Innerspeaker’ and ‘Currents’

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has bought the studio and house where he recorded their debut album ‘Innerspeaker’ and 2015’s ‘Currents’.

As reported by Property Observer, Parker and his wife Sophie Lawrence bought the property – known as ‘Wave House’ – for AUD$2.75million (around £1.52mil). The four-bedroom structure is located in Yallingup, Western Australia, situated on 50-acres of land, with views overlooking the Indian Ocean and vast Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park.

Kevin from Tame Impala keeping the vibrational field alive new album release Wavehousestudios recording session Posted by Wavehouse Studios Music Club on Sunday, October 29, 2017

Advertisement

It was built in the 1980s by US music producer Ken Eichenberg and has welcomed an impressive roster of artists into its in-house studio. The Waifs, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fatboy Slim and the Beastie Boys are just some of the musicians who have recorded there, aside from Tame Impala.

As well as the in-house studio, the property also boasts a limestone amphitheatre capable of holding up to 300 people.

Parker released Tame Impala’s highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘The Slow Rush’ earlier this year, with NME giving the record four stars in a review.

“Tame Impala’s first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating,” said NME.

Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush’ tour was cancelled part way through due to coronavirus, but he has since performed cuts from the album in various livestream events, such as April’s Music From The Home Front, NTS Radio’s Remote Utopias, Mark Ronson’s ‘Love Lockdown’ and, most recently, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert at home.

Advertisement

He also linked up with The Streets in April, for their collaborative track ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’.