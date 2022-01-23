Kevin Parker reacts to The Wiggles’ chart-topping Tame Impala cover

Kevin Parker has reacted to the news that The Wiggles have topped the triple j Hottest 100 chart in Australia with a Tame Impala cover.

It was announced this week that the band have come out victorious on Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 countdown with their Like A Version cover of the band’s 2012 track ‘Elephant’.

The beloved children’s entertainers were the hot favourites to take out the youth broadcaster’s annual listener-voted poll by algorithmic predictor 100 Warm Tunas. It marks the first time a triple j Like A Version cover has ever landed in the top spot.

The Wiggles made their debut on the Like A Version cover series in March with the cover, which interpolated lyrics from The Wiggles’ own ‘Fruit Salad’.

“If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind,” Parker told triple j of the news.

“I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back.”

Of the cover, he added: “They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.”

Coming in at number two on triple j’s Hottest 100 list for 2021 was The Kid LAROI with his global smash hit with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, which marks the highest position an Indigenous Australian artist – The Kid LAROI is of Gamilaroi heritage – has taken in the countdown. ‘Stay’ was followed by Spacey Jane’s ‘Lots Of Nothing’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’.

triple j counted down the Hottest 100 of 2021 yesterday (January 22). Artists who had multiple songs appear include Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, SZA, Kanye West and Lorde, as well as Australian artists Rüfüs Du Sol, Gang Of Youths, Spacey Jane, Holy Holy and King Stingray. Find the full list of songs here.