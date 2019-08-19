Kevin Smith tasked with reviving ‘He-Man’ for new Netflix anime series

"This is the 'Masters of the Universe' story you always wanted to see as a kid!"

Kevin Smith has been hired by Netflix to helm their forthcoming TV revival of the He-Man-featuring Masters of the Universe.

Created by Mattel in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has played out across films (including the 1987 live-action movie featuring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man), animated TV series and comic books for a number of years.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now in the works, and Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob director Smith has been appointed as the anime series’ showrunner and executive producer.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said about his appointment. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor!

“Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Vice President of Mattel TV Rob David added: “Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a Masters superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.”

Smith will soon release Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which recently showed off its star-studded list of cameos in a hilarious preview trailer for the movie.