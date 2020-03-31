Kevin Smith reveals which My Chemical Romance song he’d turn into a movie

Director Kevin Smith has shared which My Chemical Romance song he would turn into a movie.

The cult director opened up in a recent episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond which he co-hosts with Marc Bernardin.

In the new episode titled ‘Live From The Quarantina,’ they talked about how the coronavirus pandemic is changing the world and the entertainment industry.

Following a question from a listener about what song he would re-create for the big screen, Smith said: “‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ by My Chemical Romance, MCR. Such an epic song. I’m building Clerks 3 around that song so this is actually a great question for me right now.”

This comes not long after Smith confirmed that MCR lead vocalist Gerard Way is to score the upcoming third Clerks film.

The cult writer revealed the update on the project while promoting the Jay and Silent Bob reboot – which was released last November.

According to SlashFilm, Smith told a fan Q&A that Way will develop the score after he convinced the former My Chemical Romance singer to return to music. In recent years, the singer has focused his recent efforts on comic book series The Umbrella Academy.

Way previously collaborated with Smith on a track for 2014 horror movie Tusk and most recently released a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Hazy Shade of Winter’ for Netflix’s adaptation of Way’s The Umbrella Academy.

It comes after Smith revealed that the plot of Clerks 3 is in part inspired by the “massive” heart attack which almost killed him in 2018.

In an NME interview last year, following his brush with death he said he was now more focused on being the best Kevin Smith.

He said: “They got a million people who make Oscar movies – we see them every year – and they got a million people who make them Marvel movies man, like, talented people, and the DC movies and Star Wars movies all the things that I enjoy watching and shit.”