K-pop festival K.FLEX in London with WINNER, Weeekly and AB6IX cancelled due to Itaewon tragedy

European K-pop festival K.FLEX has announced that it will cancel its event in London later this month due to the Itaewon tragedy.

In a statement released yesterday (November 4), the music festival’s organisers announced that K.FLEX’s November 20 event at The O2 in London will no longer be pushing through out of respect for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy and South Korea’s national mourning period. “It just doesn’t feel right celebrating at a time like this,” the statement read.

K.FLEX’s November 20 show was scheduled to feature performances by AB6IX, PENTAGON and WINNER. Other acts in the line-up for the K-pop music festival included girl groups VIVIZ and Weeekly, as well as rookie acts Billlie and Younite.

“We know our fans will be disappointed, as are we, but we truly feel it’s the right decision, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those affected,” K.FLEX’s statement reads.

The statement adds that ticketholders will be receiving refunds through their point of purchase, as well as pre-sale access to K.FLEX’s following show at The O2 in September 2023. Details for refunds and future ticket sales will be released at a later date.

South Korea’s period of national mourning for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush ends today (November 5). As a result of the mourning period, the country’s entertainment industry paused and postponed events, planned releases and promotional schedules.