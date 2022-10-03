WINNER, AB6IX, Weeekly and more to perform at the O2 in London for K.FLEX

WINNER, AB6IX and Weeekly are on the lineup for K-pop music festival K.FLEX’s forthcoming show in London.

Europe’s largest K-pop festival, formerly known as KPOP.FLEX, announced through a press release that they are set to host another mega-concert later this year – this time, at The O2 in London on November 20.

The event will feature performances from AB6IX, PENTAGON and WINNER – who will be marking their first live performance in Europe during the event. Other acts on the line-up include girl groups VIVIZ and Weeekly, as well as rookie acts Billlie and Younite.

Advertisement

Tickets are set to go on pre-sale on AXS on October 5, 9AM BST, and on See Tickets and The O2 on October 6, 9AM BST. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on October 7, 9AM BST, through the K.FLEX website.

The concert will take place six months after the event’s inaugural two-day run at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in May. That show, which featured performances from (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO, NCT Dream, MONSTA X and Dreamcatcher, among many other acts, sold over 65,000 tickets across 84 countries.

Notably, KPOP.FLEX’s inaugural show was initially slated to be a one-day event, but a second date was later added after the event’s first show sold over 44,000 tickets.

According to a press release, K.FLEX is also set to hold shows at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany on June 17 and 18, 2023, before hosting another show at The O2 on September 22 to 24, 2022. Artist line-ups for both shows have yet to be released at the time of publication.