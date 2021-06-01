Khalid and The Killers lead lineup for virtual Australian festival Splendour XR

Australian music festival Splendour In The Grass has announced a virtual offshoot for 2021, dubbed Splendour XR, with The Killers, Khalid, CHVRCHES, Charli XCX, Grimes and many more set to perform.
Splendour XR is set to take place over two full days on Saturday July 24 and Sunday 25, with “punters” able to stream the multi-stage event using a mobile, tablet, browser or desktop, or using a VR headset.
Watch a teaser for Splendour XR below:
Khalid will headline the first day of Splendour XR, alongside a mix of international and local acts – including Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Phoebe Bridgers and Tash Sultana.
Day two will be led by The Killers, with acts like Charli XCX, Vance Joy and The Avalanches joining them. Grimes is also on the line-up, though she is intriguingly billed as as ‘Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta)’.
In a press release, organisers say that Splendour XR will feature an “imaginatively embellished but faithful” recreation of the North Byron Parklands, where Splendour In The Grass has taken place for its last eight instalments.
Much of the festival’s ancillary programming will also be recreated virtually. This includes the Splendour Forum conference program, the live comedy tent, Little Splendour (aimed at “little kids, big kids and every kid in between”) and the Tipi Forest, set to exhibit its own lineup of DJ sets.
Tickets to Splendour XR are on sale as of today from the festival’s website, with both single-day and weekend options offered.
Physical party packs are also available in three tiers, offering commemorative items such as wristbands, tumblers and, in the ‘Super Party Pack’, an inflatable Splendour sign.
At the time of writing, Splendour In The Grass 2021 is still booked to take place later this year. Our last update came in March, when new dates were announced for Friday November 19 through Sunday 21. Pending international travel restrictions, the festival’s headliners will include Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.
The Splendour XR lineup is:
DAY ONE – SATURDAY JULY 24
Khalid
Chvrches
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont
Tash Sultana
Masked Wolf
Russ Millions
Band Of Horses
Little Simz
Violent Soho
Aurora
Phoebe Bridgers
Vera Blue
Pink Sweat$
Client Liaison
Griff
Pond
Tayla Parx
Dune Rats
Methyl Ethel
The Chats
Triple One
Cat & Calmell
King Stingray
The Southern River Band
DAY TWO – SUNDAY JULY 25
The Killers
Charli XCX
Vance Joy
Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta)
The Avalanches
Of Monsters And Men
Kaytranada
Black Pumas
Hot Dub Time Machine
The Jungle Giants
Ocean Alley
Jungle
What So Not
Millennium Parade
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Sinéad Harnett
Holly Humberstone
Spacey Jane
Amyl And The Sniffers
Crooked Colours
Wafia
Aviva
The Snuts
Band-Maid
Ziggy Ramo
Gretta Ray