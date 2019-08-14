Khalid confirms details of El Paso shooting benefit concert

It takes place next month

Yesterday (August 13), Khalid announced details of the concert he’s organising to benefit the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas earlier this month.

Billed as A Night For Suncity, the concert will take place on September 1 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso. According to its official page, it will feature a “special performance by Khalid & friends”. A list of acts has yet to be confirmed.

A Night For Suncity will raise funds for the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Pasto Community Foundation via ticket and t-shirt sales. Tickets for the benefit concert go on sale today (August 14) at 10am MDT here. Proceeds from a special “Forever of the 915” shirt will go to the two charities. You can buy a shirt here.

Khalid – who spent his high school years in El Paso and considers the Texas city his hometown – announced the concert in the wake of the August 3 shooting, in which a lone gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” he wrote on Twitter on August 5. “Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen to close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘City of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.”

The El Paso benefit concert will take place a week before Khalid embarks on a UK/Europe tour in support of his sophomore album ‘Free Spirit’.