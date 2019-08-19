Watch Khalid and crew surprise Clairo in ‘Sesame Street’ costumes for her 21st birthday

Ringing in another year with Elmo and friends

Twenty-first birthdays are meant to be memorable, and Clairo, who celebrated her entrance to adulthood yesterday (August 18), will certainly never forget hers – all thanks to tourmate Khalid, who surprised her with a special Sesame Street-themed celebration.

In a video posted to Twitter, the R&B star and his crew dressed up as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie to surprise the “4EVER” singer backstage. It was all very adorable and “scary”, as Clairo exclaimed in the clip. Check out her priceless reaction below.

“Khalid really just came into my dressing room as Elmo for my birthday,” Clairo tweeted, along with a photo of herself looking confused and shocked while surrounded by the Sesame Street gang. “The group hug then the sesame street song, so scary,” she added.

But the surprise didn’t end there. Later that night, Khalid and costumed friends continued the celebrations by joining Clairo on stage to dance while she performed. Check out the fan-shot footage of the surprise appearance below:

2019 has been a milestone year for Clairo so far. Earlier this month, the indie singer-songwriter released her hotly anticipated debut studio album, ‘Immunity’. In a five-star review of the record, NME described it as “a great big gleaming signpost that its creator is one of the smartest, subtlest young musicians around, and someone with plenty more tricks up her sleeve”.

Meanwhile, Khalid is currently busy on the road promoting his sophomore LP, ‘Free Spirit’, which dropped earlier this year. In September, the Grammy winner will embark on a tour across Europe, which includes stops in Hamburg, Stockholm, Glasglow and Amsterdam. He will perform at the O2 Area in London on September 17.