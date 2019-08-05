Khalid is putting on a benefit concert in honour of El Paso shooting victims

All proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting

Khalid has announced that he is putting on a benefit concert in honour of those who lost their lives during the recent El Paso shooting.

The mass shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aug 4) at a Walmart in the Texas border city. Leaving 20 people dead and 26 injured, the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime, officials have said.

Born in Georgia but raised in El Paso, Khalid took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the shooting. “Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” he wrote in the first of two tweets.

“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable.”

In a second tweet, Khalid announced that he wanted to do something to help and support the city.

“I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting,” he said. “Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

No date for the concert has yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Khalid has announced details of his biggest European tour to date – taking in a selection of arenas across the UK and the continent.

The Grammy winning star hits the road in September and October 2019 in support of his second album ‘Free Spirit‘, which arrived in April.