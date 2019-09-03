A star-studded night

Last month, Khalid announced a benefit concert for the victims of the August 3 El Paso, Texas mass shooting and their families. The show, which took place on September 1, raised £414,975 ($500,000) with appearances by Matthew McConaughey, SZA, Rae Sremmurd and more.

Dubbed A Night For Suncity, the concert at the Don Haskins Center raised funds for the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund via ticket and t-shirt sales. Tickets for the concert went on sale shortly after the R&B artist confirmed the date and venue of the benefit on August 13, and reportedly sold out within minutes.

El Paso native and US 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made an appearance to address the crowd and introduce Khalid. Later, actor Matthew McConaughey – who was in attendance with his family – also took the stage for a five-minute speech. See the clips below.

Local band The Swell Kids opened the night. As Khalid performed, he brought out special guests, namely SZA, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty. See snippets of their performances here.

“I’m sending you guys my love and it breaks my heart that something so unexpected happened in the city I feel so safe [in],” Khalid told the crowd before his last song. The concert raised £414,975 ($500,000) for the El Paso Community Foundation, he revealed on September 2.

Next week, Khalid will tour the UK and Europe in support of his sophomore album ‘Free Spirit’.