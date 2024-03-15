Khruangbin add extra UK and European dates to 2024 ‘A La Sala’ tour due to demand

Khruangbin have announced four extra shows on their UK and European tour for November this year, including a third at London’s Eventim Apollo. See the full list below.

The tour was first announced a week ago, and due to high demand, the band will now play extra shows in Amsterdam’s AFAS, Paris’s Olympia and Manchester’s O2 Apollo, in addition to the capital. All shows are on sale, and you can get your tickets here.

In January, the band announced their new album ‘A La Sala’, alongside the single ‘A Love International’. The album comes out on April 5 via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd., and you can pre-order it here.

The newly-announced dates are in addition to an extensive North American tour that begins with an appearance at Coachella Festival on April 14, and runs through to Bonnaroo Festival on June 14. Following that, the band will travel to Europe for a series of festival shows, including Latitude, Roskilde, Rock Werchter and Bilbao BBK.

Khruangbin’s UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

31 – Amsterdam, AFAS

NOVEMBER

1 – Amsterdam, AFAS

2 – Antwerp, Lotto

4 – Paris, Olympia

5 – Paris, Olympia

7 – Berlin, Tempodrum

11 – Milan, Alcatraz

12 – Zurich, Halle 622

15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

21 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – London, Eventim Apollo

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

The American trio worked with singer-songwriter Leon Bridges on a second collaborative EP, entitled ‘Texas Moon’, back in 2022 and the new album marks their first original music as a band since 2020, aside from various remixes.

The band also graced NME‘s cover back in 2020. Speaking about their perceived rapid rise to fame at the time, the band’s Laura Lee said: “You have no idea how long it’s going to last when you’re starting out. The whole of last year was a real ‘Holy shit!’ moment. We set out to be a worldwide band – and we got it.”