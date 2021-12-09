Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announce new joint EP, share music video for ‘B-Side’

American trio Khruangbin and singer-songwriter Leon Bridges have announced their second collaborative EP, entitled ‘Texas Moon’.

The EP is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022 via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. It serves as the continuation to Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ 2020 EP, ‘Texas Sun’.

“Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” Khruangbin said of ‘Texas Moon’ via a press release. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

The EP announcement was accompanied by the release of its first single, ‘B-Side’, and a music video. The video, directed by Philip Andelman, sees Khruangbin and Bridges put their own unique spin on the spaghetti western genre, facing off against each other before finally coming together to perform as a unit.

Watch the music video for ‘B-Side’ below.

‘Texas Moon’ will also feature three other tracks – ‘Chocolate Hills’, ‘Father Father’, ‘Mariella’ and ‘Doris’. ‘Doris’, per the press release, tells the story of Bridges’ grandmother’s passing and her journey across realms.

“It’s like a short story,” Khruangbin’s Laura Lee said of ‘Texas Moon’. “And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges first teamed up to release ‘Texas Sun’ in February last year. Four months later, Khruangbin released their third studio album ‘Mordechai’. The record received a glowing five-star review from NME, praising the band for “expanding their horizons while rooting their latest project in a sound they’ve made their own”.

In July this year, Leon Bridges released his third studio album, ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’. The album received a four-star review from NME and was praised for “embracing a fresh sound and a new direction” while at the same time “teasing a taste of things to come”.

Khruangbin have a Europe and UK tour scheduled for April 2022, while Leon Bridges has his own Europe and UK tour slated for June and July 2022.

The tracklist for Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ ‘Texas Moon’ is:

1. ‘Doris’

2. ‘B-Side’

3. ‘Chocolate Hills’

4. ‘Father Father’

5. ‘Mariella’