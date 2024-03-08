Khruangbin announce 2024 UK and European tour

Khruangbin have announced details of a UK and European tour to take place in November – see the full list of dates below.

In January, the band announced their new album ‘A La Sala’, alongside the single ‘A Love International’. The album comes out on April 5 via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd., and you can pre-order it here.

The newly-announced dates are in addition to an extensive North American tour that begins with an appearance at Coachella Festival on April 14, and runs through to Bonnaroo Festival on June 14. Following that, the band will travel to Europe for a series of festival shows, including Latitude, Roskilde, Rock Werchter and Bilbao BBK.

The new tour kicks off at Amsterdam’s AFAS on November 1 and runs for eleven dates. They will play Glasgow, Manchester and two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo, before wrapping in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 24. All dates will feature Peter Cat Recording Co. as the opening act.

Tickets are available for members of the band’s Khru Club from 10am on March 12, while the Spotify Fans first presale is at 10am on March 13. Local/venue presale is 10am on March 14, while general sale commences at 10am on March 15. You can get your tickets here.

Khruangbin’s UK and European tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

1 – Amsterdam, AFAS

2 – Antwerp, Lotto

4 – Paris, Olympia

7 – Berlin, Tempodrum

11 – Milan, Alcatraz

12 – Zurich, Halle 622

15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo|

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

21 – London, Eventim Apollo

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

The American trio worked with singer-songwriter Leon Bridges on a second collaborative EP, entitled ‘Texas Moon’, back in 2022 and the new album marks their first original music as a band since 2020, aside from various remixes.

The band also graced NME‘s cover back in 2020. Speaking about their perceived rapid rise to fame at the time, the band’s Laura Lee said: “You have no idea how long it’s going to last when you’re starting out. The whole of last year was a real ‘Holy shit!’ moment. We set out to be a worldwide band – and we got it.”