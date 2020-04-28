Texan funk trio Khruangbin have dropped their latest single, ‘Time (You and I)’, which premiered with an accompanying music video, featuring comedian Stephen K. Amos and Lunda Anele-Skosana.

Watch it below:

The song is taken from the trio’s upcoming album, ‘Mordechai’, due for release on June 26 via Dead Oceans. The record will mark the band’s fourth full-length to date, following 2018 release ‘Con Todo El Mundo’, and its 2019 dub counterpart ‘Hasta El Cielo’.

Khruangbin’s latest release was the four-track collaborative EP ‘Texas Sun’ with soul singer/songwriter Leon Bridges, which dropped in February.

While the majority of Khruangbin’s previous work revolves around globally-influenced instrumental funk, the band have promised more vocals and lyricism in ‘Mordechai’, as prominently showcased in their lead single. According to a press release, the upcoming album will reference music from Pakistan, Korea and West Africa, as well as “incorporating strains of Indian chanting boxes and Congolese syncopated guitar”.

Khruangbin were slated to tour across Europe in June, including sets at the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret and the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, both of which have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the band are still scheduled for performances at a handful of venues from June to September, their official website currently indicates the trio are “temporarily grounded”, with tour updates to come soon.

Find the full tracklist of ‘Mordechai’ below:

Tracklist:

01. ‘First Class’

02. ‘Time (You and I)’

03. ‘Connaissais de Face’

04. ‘Father Bird, Mother Bird’

05. ‘If There is No Question’

06. ‘Pelota’

07. ‘One to Remember’

08. ‘Dearest Alfred’

09. ‘So We Won’t Forget’

10. ‘Shida’