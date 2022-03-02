Khruangbin confirmed to headline Bigfoot Festival 2022 with Happy Mondays and Caribou

Khruangbin have been confirmed as the final headliners for the second annual Bigfoot Festival, joining previously announced headliners Happy Mondays and Caribou.
The Texan trio will top the bill on one of the evenings between June 17-19 at the craft beer and music festival’s new location, the Claydon Estate in Buckinghamshire.
Also joining the final line-up is Maya Jane Coles, Bradley Zero, And So I Watch You From Afar, Pulled Apart By Horses, Bo Ningen, Puppy, Island Of Love and Wych Elm.
Self Esteem, Working Men’s Club, Shame, Flamingods, Goat Girl, India Jordan, Katy J Pearson, Joe Goddard and many more acts are also set to play the festival’s second edition.
More craft beer brands and food outlets have been added to the festival – see the full line-up and information in the event poster below.
Standard adult weekend tickets include camping and are priced at £150 plus a booking fee.
Youth weekender tickets (ages 13-17) are available at an early release price of £95, while child tickets are £40 plus a booking fee. You can purchase tickets here.
In a four-star review of the inaugural event last year, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “Primal Scream reign supreme in festival’s superb debut year.”
The band spark “pints-in-the-air chaos from the moment they open with ‘Movin On Up’. The ‘Screamadelica’ track – complete with lyrics that talk of coming ‘out of the darkness’ – could hardly be more timely to open a post-pandemic headline set.