Khruangbin release cover of Kool & The Gang’s ‘Summer Madness’

Khruangbin have shared a cover of Kool & The Gang’s track ‘Summer Madness’ as part of their forthcoming ‘Late Night Tales’ compilation.

Listen to the cover below:

Khruangbin’s ‘Late Night Tales’ compilation will arrive on December 4. Much like the psych-rock band’s music in general, the forthcoming record will contain influences from countries around the world.

“We definitely wanted to cover as much global territory as possible; so it was the globe and then home,” the band said.

“We wanted to show the treasures from our hometown, or people from our hometown that the rest of the world probably doesn’t know. That’s what makes Khruangbin Khruangbin.”

Khruangbin gained popularity when their track ‘A Calf Born in Winter’ was included in Bonobo’s ‘Late Night Tales’ compilation back in 2013.

“The ‘Late Night Tales’ series is such a special thing to be a part of because we wouldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for Bonobo’s ‘Late Night Tales’, because that’s how we got into the LNT family – and got a break,” the band said.

The band’s third full-length album, ‘Mordechai’, arrived earlier this year. Upon its release, NME gave the album a five-star review, writing, “Khruangbin have at once expanded their horizons while rooting their latest project in a sound they’ve made their own.”

The tracklist for Khruangbin’s ‘Late Night Tales’ compilation is:

1. Carlos Santana And Turiya Alice Coltrane – ‘Illuminations’

2. Brilliantes Del Vuelo – ‘I Know That (When The Spring Time Comes)’

3. Nazia Hassan – ‘Khushi’

4. Kelly Doyle – ‘DRM’

5. Sanullim – ‘Don’t Go’

6. Maxwell Udoh – ‘I Like It (Don’t Stop)’

7. David Marez – ‘Enseñame’

8. Gerald Lee – ‘Can You Feel The Love (Reprise)’

9. Justine & The Victorian Punks – ‘Still You’

10. George Yanagi + Nadja Band – ‘「祭ばやじか聞こえる」のテーマ’

11. Песняры – ‘Зачарованная Моя’

12. Khruangbin – ‘Summer Madness (Exclusive Cover Version)’

13. Paloma San Basilio – ‘Contigo’

14. Roha Band – ‘Yetikimt Abeba’

15. Tierney Malone / Geoffrey Muller – ‘Transmission For Jehn/Gnossienne No 1 (Exclusive Spoken Word Piece)’