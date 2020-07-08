Khruangbin share new Beck remix to mark his 50th birthday

Khruangbin have remixed Beck‘s ‘No Distraction’, shared to mark the singer’s 50th birthday.

The remix, of the track from 2017’s ‘Colors’ album, was originally set to be shared as a 7″ for Record Store Day, but has been delayed until the October portion of the three-part 2020 event.

The new remix sees Khruangbin apply their trademark psych tones to the track, and you can hear it below.

Yesterday (July 7), Beck announced new rescheduled UK and European tour dates for summer 2021 behind his latest album, 2019’s ‘Hyperspace’. The stint includes two nights at London’s Brixton Academy.

Khruangbin, meanwhile, shared their new album ‘Mordechai’ last month, which NME gave a five-star album review.

The review read: “The Houston heroes have spent a decade quietly crate-digging and pushing the boundaries. Now, with album three, they’ve broken through.

“‘Mordechai’ is Khruangbin at their most grounded and energetic, the tempo slightly raised with vocals infiltrating nearly every track — all three members sing throughout. The band artfully showcase their musical knowledge to create a project which marks a clear distinction for the largely instrumental band.”

The band also appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview around the album’s release, where they talked about the disappointment of not playing the 2020 edition of Glastonbury, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We carefully planned our entire world tour around Glastonbury,” bassist Laura Lee Ochoa said. “We specifically arranged it so we could play on the Friday and still get our full weekend at Glastonbury. Whatever happens next year, I’m going to Glastonbury. And I’m not just playing it – I’m going.”